StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NTWK opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.