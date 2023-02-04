StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.83.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.43%.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.
