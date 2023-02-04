StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

