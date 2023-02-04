StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

