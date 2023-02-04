StockNews.com Lowers Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.
Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.
