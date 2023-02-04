StockNews.com Upgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Shares of UBS opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

