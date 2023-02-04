StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 1,203 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 0.7 %

Aflac stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.