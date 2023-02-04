StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 2,486 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,826 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

