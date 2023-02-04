StoneX Group Inc. Has $328,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Sysco Stock Down 0.5 %

Sysco stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

