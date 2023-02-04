Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 161.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,722,000 after buying an additional 1,232,807 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after buying an additional 372,166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after buying an additional 282,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $238.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

