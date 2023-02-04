Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $110.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

