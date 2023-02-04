Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,879,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $47.56 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07.

