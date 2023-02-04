Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 4,230 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78,181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,327 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.60 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

