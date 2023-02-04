Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $812,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $125.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.03. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

