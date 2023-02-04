Strike (STRK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.99 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, Strike has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $50.44 million and $6.99 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be bought for approximately $14.14 or 0.00060354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00428488 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,848.70 or 0.29212424 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00414980 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,566,631 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

