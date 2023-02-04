Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -1.05.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 1,012.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

About Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 118,878 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Stories

