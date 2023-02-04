Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -1.05.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 1,012.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
