Swipe Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $152.74 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $152.74 million and approximately $13.74 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001359 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00428257 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,852.71 or 0.29210471 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.71 or 0.00450601 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 553,718,795 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

