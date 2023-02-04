Synapse Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $224.95 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00005331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a total market cap of $224.95 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synapse has traded up 62.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.60 or 0.00429123 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,861.54 or 0.29269505 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00415227 BTC.

About Synapse

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

