Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

