Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sypris Solutions (SYPR)
