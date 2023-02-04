TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Raised to Sector Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRP. Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.38.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 360.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 236,481 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,160,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,913,000 after purchasing an additional 509,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.