Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.30.

TMSNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Temenos from CHF 80 to CHF 55 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from CHF 118 to CHF 58 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Temenos Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $73.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.71. Temenos has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $122.09.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

