TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Tops One Day Volume of $102.67 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $347.97 million and approximately $102.67 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 57.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00089734 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00062477 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010812 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001136 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00024903 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000257 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,802,037,515 coins and its circulating supply is 9,800,536,409 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
