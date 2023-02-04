TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 million, a PE ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

