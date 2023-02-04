Tether Gold Trading Down 2.3% This Week (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $90.42 million and $1.48 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,866.31 or 0.07931175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

