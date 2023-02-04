Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.84 million. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.90-$5.05 EPS.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Tetra Tech stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.27. The company had a trading volume of 395,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,998. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,787.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $632,352.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,787.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $1,853,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 33.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading

