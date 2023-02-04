Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,116,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,442 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $17,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,533,000 after buying an additional 1,847,280 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 18,962,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,282,000 after buying an additional 1,424,200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,132,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after buying an additional 2,685,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,984,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

TEVA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,041,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800,005. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

