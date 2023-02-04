Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,025 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD opened at $10.97 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.4483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

