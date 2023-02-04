Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter worth $962,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 125.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 121,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 67,647 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,806,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter worth about $442,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $20.57.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.