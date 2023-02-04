Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $256,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after buying an additional 804,469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 646.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after buying an additional 621,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2,079.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,638,000 after buying an additional 600,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
BHP Group Stock Performance
BHP Group stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
