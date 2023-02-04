Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $256,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after buying an additional 804,469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 646.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after buying an additional 621,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2,079.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,638,000 after buying an additional 600,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP Group Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHP. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($30.26) to GBX 2,500 ($30.88) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,107.44.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.