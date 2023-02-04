Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $90,000 in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rigetti Computing from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Insider Activity

Rigetti Computing Trading Up 21.8 %

In other news, Director Chad Rigetti sold 182,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $188,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,364,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 466,364 shares of company stock worth $470,522 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rigetti Computing stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.