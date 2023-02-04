Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases New Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bumble by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,077,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,791,000 after purchasing an additional 297,108 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 521,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,903,000 after purchasing an additional 30,865 shares in the last quarter.

BMBL stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.89 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bumble from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Bumble to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

