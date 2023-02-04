The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60 to $4.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion to $3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion. The Ensign Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$4.74 EPS.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,383. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $99.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,882 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

