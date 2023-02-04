The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $23.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.83.
Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.11. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47.
About Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
