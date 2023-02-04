The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $23.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.11. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

