The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.4 %

HD opened at $331.50 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $367.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

