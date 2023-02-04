The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.63

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.63 and traded as low as $43.99. The InterGroup shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 1,072 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut The InterGroup from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

The InterGroup Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The InterGroup

The InterGroup ( NASDAQ:INTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 3,033.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The InterGroup were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About The InterGroup

(Get Rating)

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

