THORChain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $622.71 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 4% against the dollar. One THORChain token can now be bought for $1.91 or 0.00008139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $622.71 million and approximately $30.23 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002676 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00429592 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,865.55 or 0.29301502 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.14 or 0.00414584 BTC.
THORChain Profile
THORChain’s genesis date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.
Buying and Selling THORChain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
