Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,039 ($12.83) and last traded at GBX 1,039 ($12.83). Approximately 304,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 515,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,068 ($13.19).

Thungela Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 177.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,272.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,420.08.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

