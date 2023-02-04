Timothy E. Mullany Sells 521 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $78.25 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $96.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.10.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.65.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

