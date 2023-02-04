Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of TTNP stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.59.
In other news, CEO David E. Lazar bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,834.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
