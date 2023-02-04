Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David E. Lazar bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,834.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $675,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.