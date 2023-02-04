Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,917 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,305,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,472. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.85. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

