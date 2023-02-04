Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 4,819 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,288,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Vale accounts for approximately 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vale worth $43,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in Vale by 89.6% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after buying an additional 9,768,971 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 21.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,092,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,415 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Vale by 1,246.7% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,664,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,186 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $26,792,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vale by 165.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,460,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,286 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. 39,014,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,660,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

