Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of IQVIA worth $26,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.73.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.18. The stock had a trading volume of 680,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,380. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $256.62.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

