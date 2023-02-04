Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,937 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp makes up about 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of East West Bancorp worth $33,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 100.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.47. The company had a trading volume of 996,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,335. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.