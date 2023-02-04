Todd Asset Management LLC Has $36.76 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,176 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $36,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

AMP stock traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.10. The company had a trading volume of 561,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $356.77.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,083 shares of company stock worth $15,834,302. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

