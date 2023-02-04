Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 121,834 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.5% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $53,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,792 shares of company stock valued at $37,105,757 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.45. 8,404,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,122,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $130.52 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.05 and a 200-day moving average of $167.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.