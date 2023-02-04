Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 13,593 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 708,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,593 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $22,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in CRH by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,312,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,068,000 after purchasing an additional 718,228 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 138.5% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,794,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,546,000 after purchasing an additional 87,855 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CRH by 5.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRH by 30.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 535,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 125,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 510,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $52.37.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

