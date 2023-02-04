Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $24,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after buying an additional 198,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,611,000 after buying an additional 727,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,810,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,009,000 after buying an additional 92,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,690,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,853. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Barclays downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.26.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

