Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $228.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

