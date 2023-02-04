Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Announces Earnings Results

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $8.20-$8.50 EPS.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $186.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.90. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

