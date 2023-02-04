Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) versus Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Critical Survey

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 1 4 0 2.80 Lizhi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tremor International currently has a consensus target price of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 67.49%. Given Tremor International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tremor International is more favorable than Lizhi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International 12.60% 9.41% 6.54% Lizhi 2.94% 21.06% 9.60%

Risk & Volatility

Tremor International has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lizhi has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $341.95 million 1.71 $73.22 million $0.26 31.23 Lizhi $332.60 million 0.16 -$19.97 million $0.18 5.89

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than Lizhi. Lizhi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tremor International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Lizhi shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Lizhi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tremor International beats Lizhi on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Lizhi

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. LIZHI INC. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

