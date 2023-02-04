Trigran Investments Inc. Invests $4.31 Million in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 325,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000. A10 Networks comprises 0.5% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 84,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,265 shares of company stock worth $1,830,412 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $16.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.96 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.49%. Analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

